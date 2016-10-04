Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong on 5-day visit to India, will meet PM Modi tomorrow

Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong arrived in Delhi on Monday on a five-day visit during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other leaders on an entire gamut of issues including security, trade and investment. Lee will also call on President Pranab Mukherjee and attend a reception for Singaporeans based in India. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also call on him.

During the visit, he will be hosted for lunch by Modi and the two leaders will hold bilateral talks to explore ways to bolster ties between the two countries. Both Lee and Modi will witness the signing of an MoU on Tuesday on cooperation in industrial property between the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, and Singapore's Intellectual Property Office.

Besides that, two more MoUs will be signed on cooperation on establishment of a North East Skills Centre in Assam between the Assam Government and the Institute of Technical Education Education Services, and cooperation in skills development between the National Skill Development Corporation and Singapore's Institute of Technical Education Education Services.

Lee is accompanied by his wife Ho Ching, a number of key ministers and senior officials. The delegation also includes Minister of Trade and Industry S Iswaran, Acting Minister of Education and Senior Minister of State for Defence, Ong Ye Kung, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Maliki Bin Osman, the External Affairs Ministry of Singapore said.

Members of Parliament Denise Phua and Vikram Nair are also part of the delegation. Lee will also visit Udaipur on October 5-6. Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje will call upon him and also host him to a lunch.

In Udaipur, Lee will attend the launch of Centre of Excellence for Tourism Training as part of skills development collaboration under the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership signed in November 2015. Besides that, he will also witness the signing of an MoU on cooperation on tourism and urban solutions between Rajasthan government and Singapore's International Enterprise.

An agreement on a Capacity Building Programme in tourism and hospitality between the state government and Singapore's Cooperation Enterprise will also be signed. Lee last visited India in December 2012 to attend the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit.