'Silencing a voice with gun worst way to win debate': Kamal Haasan on Gauri Lankesh murder

Indian activists, politicians and journalists demanded a full investigation on September 6 into the murder of Gauri Lankesh.

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan on Thursday made a comment about the murder of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Haasan posted, "Silencing a voice with a gun is the worst way to win a debate. Condolence to all those grieving Gauri Lankesh's demise."

Gauri Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar by some unidentified assailants at around 8-8:30 p.m. As per reports, three bullets were pumped in her body.

Her last rites were held at Bengaluru's Chamrajpet Cemetery on Wednesday.

Lankesh was the editor of the Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a tabloid described as an "anti-establishment" publication.

Following this, several protests, across the country and especially in prominent parts of Karnataka, took place.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising 19 officers, headed by IGP Intelligence B.K. Singh, has been formed to probe Gauri Lankesh's murder.