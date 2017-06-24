Trending#

Sikkim: Tourist from Bihar dies of altitude sickness

Updated: Jun 24, 2017, 12:35 AM IST

A 40-year-old tourist from Bihar, who was on a visit to Yumthang Valley in Sikkim, has died due to altitude sickness here, police said today.

Ramesh Kumar complained of breathing problem following his visit to Yumthang Valley before getting unconscious, they said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. The body was then forwarded to Mangan North District Hospital for medical autopsy, police said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at Lachung police station and investigation is underway.

