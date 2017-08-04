Sikkim stand-off: War not an option, says Sushma; China hopes for India's 'good deed'

China today said India should show through deeds its willingness to maintain peace at the border and claimed that 48 Indian soldiers were at Doklam area backed by a "large number" of troops at the border to halt Chinese attempts to build a road on its side of the boundary.

In a statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the action of the Indian side amounts to that of "irresponsibility and recklessness."

He said that until yesterday, "there were 48 Indian soldiers and one bulldozer" in Doklam area, describing it as illegal intrusion into Chinese territory.

India, however, says that the area belongs to Bhutan.

"In addition, there are still a large number of Indian armed forces congregating on the boundary and on the Indian side of the boundary," Geng said.

"No matter how many Indian border troops illegally trespassed the boundary and still stay in the Chinese territory, it will not alter the nature of severely violating China's territorial integrity and contravening the UN Charter.

This incident is illegal under the international law. The Indian side should bear corresponding responsibilities," the spokesman said.

The Foreign Ministry had issued a 15-page fact sheet yesterday with maps and other details about the standoff since it began on June 16, saying 40 Indian troops stayed at Doklam till July end.

Geng repeated once again today that on June 18 about 270 Indian troops "advanced more than 100 meters into the Chinese territory to obstruct the road building of the Chinese side." Reacting to yesterday's External Affairs Ministry statement that the peace and tranquillity of the India-China boundary constitutes the important prerequisite for the smooth development of bilateral relations, Geng said India should also show its words in "deeds".

"Indian side is always keeping 'peace' on the tip of its tongue. But we should not only listen to its words but also heed its deeds," Geng said in the statement.

It also accused India of sending troops to halt the road work without responding to advance notice about China's plans to build the road given twice earlier on May 18 and June 8.

"However, the Indian side didn't make any response to the Chinese side through any channel for over one month. Instead, it flagrantly dispatched armed forces carrying equipment to illegally cross the boundary to obstruct China's road building. This is by no means for peace," it said.

"The Indian border troops still illegally stay on the Chinese territory. Moreover, the Indian side is building roads, hoarding supplies and deploying a large number of armed forces on the Indian side of the boundary. This is by no means for peace," it said, claiming that it is "irrefutable" that the Indian troops illegally trespassed into the Chinese area.

"Under such circumstances, instead of deeply reflecting on its mistakes, the Indian side fabricated such sheer fallacies as the so-called 'security concerns', the 'issue of tri-junction' and 'at the request of Bhutan' as excuses to justify its wrongdoing," it said.

Referring to its diplomatic protests made in this regard, the statement said the "Indian side, rather than withdraw its trespassing troops and equipment, made unreasonable demands to China which demonstrated its lack of sincerity for resolving the incident. This is by no means for peace." "If the Indian side truly cherish peace, what it should do is to immediately pull back the trespassing border troops to the Indian side of the boundary," Geng said.

He said building a road was a normal activity of China on its own territory which is completely lawful and legitimate.

Meanwhile in India, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said India is engaged with China to resolve differences, not only on the stand-off at Dokalam but all matters like border dispute, Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and the blocking of UN sanctions against Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit chief Masood Azhar.

"Patience and control on comments are key to resolving problems. We are maintaining patience and controlling comments," she said in the Rajya Sabha replying to a discussion on "India s foreign policy and engagement with strategic partners" during which members voiced concern over the stand-off and raised questions over India's policy.

She read out a statement giving details and explaining India's position on the Dokalam stand-off which has been going on for over a month.

"War is not a solution to anything. Even after war, there has to be a dialogue. So, have dialogue without a war...

Patience, control on comments and diplomacy can resolve problems," the minister said.

She said if patience is lost, there can be provocation on the other side.

"We will keep patience to resolve the issue," Swaraj said, adding "We will keep engaging with China to resolve the dispute."

In response to questions, she said military readiness is always there as the military is meant to fight wars.

"But war cannot resolve problems. So wisdom is to resolve diplomatically," the external affairs minister asserted.

She expressed confidence that the issue can be resolved through bilateral talks.

At the same time, Swaraj lashed out at the Congress and its leadership for meeting Chinese Ambassador over the border stand-off.

She said the Congress leadership rushed to get the Chinese perspective instead of first seeking details from the own government.

"You (Congress) should have first sought details from the governnment and then confronted the Chinese envoy," she said.

Swaraj then said Jawaharlal Nehru, during the 1962 war, had convened sitting of Parliament after Atal Bihari Vajpayee wrote to him regarding this.

She said she had called all parties in phases for two days to explain the entire Dokalam issue and the Opposition had left after being fully convinced.

She also slammed the Congress for questioning why India had boycotted an international conference called by China over 'One Belt, One Road' (OBOR).

"Do you know through where the OBOR passes? And you are asking these questions? It is a matter of national sentiment (for India). You are the main Opposition party, You should speak with responsibility," she said, referring to the project which China proposes to build through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.