Siddaramaiah will chant 'Jai Shri Ram' when Yogi Adityanath visits Karnataka again: BJP leader Arvind Limbavali

Karnataka BJP leader Arvind Limbavali on Monday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah started talking about Hindutva only after his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath started visiting the state and he will soon chant 'Jai Shri Ram' too.

"When Yogi Adityanath came to Karnataka, Siddaramaiah started speaking of Hindutva. On Adityanath's 2nd visit, Siddaramaiah said 'There is 'Ram' and 'Siddha' in my name'. If he comes again Siddaramaiah will definitely say 'Jai Shri Ram'," Limbavali said.

Limbavali is a former Karnataka minister and is currently an MLA from Mahadevapura Constituency in the state.

His remarks were in reference to Siddaramaiah's statement last month when he said that he is a Hindu and has "Rama" in his name.

“I am a son of the soil. No one from outside the state can preach me about the culture and heritage about this soil. I am also Hindu and I have Rama in my name. BJP people should refrain from calling me anti-Hindu,” Siddaramaiah had said.

Yesterday, Adityanath asked his Karnataka counterpart to prove his Hindu credentials by banning cow slaughter.

Yogi said Siddaramaiah is following the footsteps of Congress president Rahul Gandhi who used to visit temples and talk about Hindutva ahead of the Gujarat assembly polls.

"I saw a news report wherein chief minister Siddaramaiah was saying that he was a Hindu. After seeing your strength he is now talking about Hindutva in the same manner as Rahul Gandhi was visiting temples in Gujarat," Adityanath said at a rally in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Karnataka, one of the few states that have Congress rule, is scheduled to go to polls early next year. In the current Assembly, out of total 225 seats with one nominated member, the Congress has 123 MLAs, BJP 44, JD(S) 40, and rest are from smaller parties and independents.