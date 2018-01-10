Siddaramaiah govt anti-Hindu, removed all cases against 'anti-India' SDPI: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Wednesday accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government of being anti-Hindu.Addressing the Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivartana Yatre in Chitradurga, Shah said, 'The Siddaramaiah Government is indulging in vote bank politics; it is an anti-Hindu government. They have withdrawn all cases against the SDPI, which is an anti-India organisation.'

'The state government has withdrawn all cases against the criminals of radical group PFI. The salaries of temple priests have been held for four months now,' he added.Shah further said the Siddaramaiah Government in the state had deprived the people of the state from the benefits of the money that was meant for their welfare.

'The Modi Government has increased Karnataka share from Rs 88,583 crore (13th Finance Commission) to Rs 2,19,500 crore (14th Finance Commission),' he noted.Shah also hailed Prime Minister Modi's 'Ujjwala Yojana', adding the Centre had provided free LPG connection to 3.33 lakh poor women of Karnataka.

The war of the words stated with Yogi Adityanath’s visit to the state when he questioned his food habits.

Siddaramaiah on Monday questioned the former’s right to criticise the people's food habits.‘I have taken care of cows, I feed them and I have also cleaned cow dung. What moral rights Yogi Adityanath has got to criticise me’ Has he ever taken care of cows’’ tweeted Siddaramaiah.He said on what grounds has Adityanath questioned the food habits of the people.

‘Many in Hindu religion eat beef and I will eat if I want to eat beef, but I don't like beef that's why I don't eat it. Who is he to ask’’ the Karnataka Chief Minister said in another tweet.Earlier on Sunday, Siddaramaiah lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's earlier address in Bengaluru and opined that the latter could "learn a lot" from him.

During Adityanath's ongoing visit to the state, Siddaramaiah tweeted: "I welcome UP CM Yogi Adityanath to our state. There is a lot you can learn from us, Sir. When you are here, please visit an Indira Canteen and a ration shop.

It will help you address the starvation deaths sometimes reported from your state".Adityanath, while addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in the garden city, accused Siddaramaiah of intermixing religion and politics, thus following the footsteps of Congress President Rahul Gandhi ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat.

He further questioned Siddaramaiah on why he was "endorsing beef eaters" if he was a Hindu.In an earlier tweet, Siddaramaiah suggested that Adityanath should primarily focus on ending 'Jungle Raj' in his state and retrospect upon the increasing number of deaths of children in hospitals.

"Yogi Adityanath should first get rid of Jungle Raj in Uttar Pradesh and save children who are dying in the hospital. Let us understand that", he tweeted in Kannada.Adityanath is scheduled to take part in the BJP-led 'Parivartan Yatra', which was flagged off by party chief Amit Shah in November in the run-up to the Assembly polls in the state.