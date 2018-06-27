Trending#

Fifa World Cup 2018

DNA Rain Check

Sanju

Narendra Modi

Vijay Mallya

  1. Home
  2. India

Shocking! Pregnant woman strip searched at Guwahati airport, CISF cop transferred

Image for representational purpose

, Shutterstock

Share

Written By

ANI

Updated: Jun 27, 2018, 02:13 PM IST

 The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday said that the woman Sub-Inspector, who allegedly strip-searched a pregnant lady at Guwahati airport has been transferred from screening duty to training.

"CISF woman Sub-Inspector been transferred from screening duty to training. CISF has expressed regret on the behalf of woman Sub-Inspector to the complainant," the CISF said in a statement.The CISF also assured that the matter will be enquired thoroughly. "CISF has taken cognizance of victim's complaint and the matter was enquired into. A new Sub-Inspector was deployed for conducting the screening duty," the CISF added.

Reportedly, the incident took place on June 24 when the woman and her husband were at the Guwahati airport to take a flight to New Delhi. 

Entertainment Must Reads

Next story

Next Story