Shocking: Ghaziabad woman shares how cop asked for 'hug' during passport verification at her home

In another case that highlights the poor state of women's safety, a Ghaziabad-based journalist has alleged she was harassed by a police officer.

What's more shocking is that the woman claims she was harassed her own home when the police officer, who, came to verify her passport.

In her tweets,a journalist with a leading daily, tagged home minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and the Ghaziabad police.

"Safety of an applicant, especially that of a woman, during police verification for passport renewal is a big lacuna. The policeman who came for my verification just a few minutes ago in Ghaziabad made me feel pathetically uncomfortable. The experience was so scary that I had to ask my helper to stay back until the man left the house. Clearly, the policeman was intentionally trying to delay the procedure in order to buy more time and look for a chance. The policeman had the audacity to ask for a “hug” after saying “I have done your verification. Now what will you give me?”. The name of the policeman is Devendra Singh," she said in her tweets.

