Shocking! 22-year-old girl burnt alive by jilted lover in Chennai, family too suffers injuries

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old girl was set on fire in their house in Adambakkam in Chennai on Monday night by a man known to her family after she refused to reciprocate his love.

The girl Sindhuja succumbed to the severe burn injuries at Kilpauk Medical College hospital while her mother Renuka and younger sister Nivedhika who tried to put off fire also suffered severe burn injuries and are in critical condition, according to the police.

The accused Akash (25) who tried to escape was arrested by the police on Tuesday morning. Akash, a college dropout, is known to Sindhuja’s family as he lives in the same locality Saraswathi Nagar, police said.

When Sindhuja rejected Akash’s love proposal, he continued his one-sided love and to stalk wherever she goes, the police said, adding that Sindhuja, a BE graduate, quit her job a few days back as she was continuously stalked by him. When her parents started looking for an alliance, Akash who came to know about it got furious and threatened her with dire consequences.

On Monday night, Akash visited their house and got into an argument with her. As the argument turned soar, Akash brought a can of petrol he had kept in his two-wheeler and poured it on her and set her on fire, the police said. Her mother and sister who tried to put off the fire also caught ablaze. Sindhuja’s father is working in Dubai.

“It all happened in a matter of few minutes. As I heard loud noises, I came out to see what is happening. I thought they were arguing with themselves. Suddenly a young man came with a petrol can and poured it on Sindhuja. As her mother asked me to take him out, I was pushing him out of the house when he suddenly set her on fire,” the neighbour said.