Shocker from Gurugram! Medanta Hospital charges Rs 16 lakh for dengue treatment, child died

The series of shocking incidents in the hospitals from Delhi-NCR are no close to stopping. In another bizarre episode, it's Gurugram's Medanta hospital, which is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The hospital has reportedly charged around Rs 16 lakh for the treatment that continued for 21 days from the family of an eight-year-old boy, who was suffering from Dengue. The child, however, later on died.

As the reports suggest, the boy's family shifted him to a different hospital after Medanta hospital charged them an exorbitant amount.

"My child was there in the hospital for 21 days, the hospital gave us a bill of Rs 15.88 lakh. We had to request people for money; the hospital has looted us in the name of treatment," the father of the eight-year-old said.

Earlier, Fortis hospital in Gurugram billed a family close to 16 lakhs in 15 days as their baby girl Adya succumbed to dengue shock syndrome, post which Union Health Minister JP Nadda asked for an inquiry to be instituted to investigate the case.

However, the hospital has refuted the allegations levelled by the family. According to the hospital, the girl was admitted with dengue shock syndrome and her condition was extremely serious. “The girl came to us without the medical advice of the previous hospital. As soon as she came to us, we had incubated her. On September 14, she was put off the ventilator as suggested by the family and against the doctor’s advice,” said a senior doctor from Fortis hospital.

Explaining the situation further, the doctor added that a multi-disciplinary team of doctors was formed to look into the case. “Clearly, everything is planned. The girl passed away on September 14 and the family is making the false allegations after two months,” added the doctor. Jayant ended up paying the highest for expensive branded drugs, close to Rs 4 lakh when cheaper options for drugs were available. Cost of Medical consumables including up to 2700 gloves billed at Rs 17,142 came up to a whopping Rs 2.73 lakh, while medical investigations including blood tests cost him another Rs 2.17 lakh. Diagnostics are though billed separately from investigations, adding another Rs 29, 290.