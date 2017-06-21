Shiva warns of nationwide protest against GM crops

Environmental activist Dr Vandana Shiva today alleged that the Union government was allowing multinational companies to introduce `toxins' in the form of genetically modified crops.

A nationwide protest will be held against the genetically modified crops on August 15, she said, speaking at a press conference here.

The multinational companies have planted their own people in government committees which deal with approval for such crops, she claimed.

Though BT or other genetically modified crops are supposed to be resilient to pests, they have led to emergence of new pests, she said.

Ten states in the country have rejected GM mustard and 13 states have refused to allow plantation of BT brinjal, Shiva claimed.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)