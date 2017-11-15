Shiv Sena extends support to BJP's mayor candidate in the BMC by-polls

Even as the two parties are involved in a battle to wrest control over Asia's richest civic body, the Shiv Sena has extended unconditional support to the BJP in the by-polls to ward number 21 from Kandivali.

The by-election has been necessitated by the death of BJP corporator and former deputy mayor Shailaja Girkar and the part has decided to field her daughter in law Pratibha for the seat.

A statement front-paged in the Shiv Sena organ Saamna on Wednesday said that party president Uddhav Thackeray had decided this after education minister Vinod Tawade and MLC Vijay (Bhai) Girkar met him at his Bandra residence.

Uddhav said the Girkar's had a strong bond with the Shiv Sena and were involved in social life and politics in association with local Shiv Sainiks.

In October, the Shiv Sena was defeated by the BJP in the by-polls to ward number 116 at Bhandup. This had increased the BJP's strength in the civic house to 82 versus the Shiv Sena's 85 and BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya had said this would lead to the power equations in the BMC changing in their (BJP's) favour.

This led the Sena to trigger the defection of six of the seven corporators from the rival Raj Thackeray led MNS and it had increased the Shiv Sena's strength to 94 (including three independents), thus solidifying its claim on power. The BJP has the support of two independents.