Shiv Sena dares PM to form nat'l policy on beef

The Shiv Sena has dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form a national policy on the issue of beef and then come for consultation with the party.

Sena MP and senior leader Sanjay Raut, while addressing a news conference in Goa, demanded a uniform policy on beef. "We agree that each state has its own culture and food habits. But a national policy is required in such crucial matters. It cannot differ state to state. So let the PM form one policy and then the Shiv Sena and BJP can have a dialogue on the issue," he told reporters.

He also declared that Shiv Sena will fight Manohar Parrikar in Panaji and Vishwajeet Rane in Valpoi in the ensuing by-elections.

"We will field candidates. We are not in an alliance with the BJP in Goa. We do not have alliance with the BJP outside Maharashtra. We are free to fight," he said in reply to a question, adding that, "If an alliance happens, then we will see. For now, we intend to fight against the BJP," he said.

He welcomed young leaders from the Congress party into Shiv Sena. "We are building our organisation here and we are getting good response from youth and women," he claimed.