Shinzo Abe to bring 1 lakh cr projects to Gujarat

Japan PM to meet Modi during his three-day visit to state next month

Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make his first visit to Gujarat next month. His three-day visit, from September 13 to 15, will be entirely spent in the state and, to make it special, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself will play the perfect host to Abe on all the three days.

According to state government sources, the highlight of the visit will be the delegation of Japanese business giants who will be accompanying their PM, bringing along investments worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore exclusively for the state.

The Modi-Abe meet will focus on Gujarat as both leaders have preferred the state as the location for their meet.

Chief secretary of Gujarat Dr JN Singh said, “The Japanese prime minister does not have any other engagement in India other than in Gujarat. Around 15 to 20 Japanese business tycoons are expected to join the delegation led by Abe, and they are likely to make huge investments in the state by signing MOUs with different government entities here.”

Sources in the state industries department said, “Apart from the big players, around 70 other businessmen are also expected. We expect the investments to create around 75,000 jobs.”

Sources said the Japanese companies would enjoy smooth operations post investments as the state government is expected to give them free access.

Instead of GIDC, it will be a special agency from Japan who will be given the responsibility of anchoring the investment and facilitation processes for investors in Gujarat.

“The PM has also directed the Gujarat government to invite the CMs and government representatives from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and MP, as they are also interested in attracting investments from Japan,” added the sources.

Modi and Abe will also lay the foundation stone for the A’bad-Mumbai bullet train project during the latter’s visit.