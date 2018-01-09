Shia Waqf Board chief says 'madrasas breed terrorists', Owaisi demands proof

Claiming that madrasas breed terrorists, Shia Central Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to bring the religious institutions into the mainstream education system.

Rizwi, in his letter to Modi and Yogi, claimed that several madrasas were being used to aid terrorist activities.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "How many madrasas have produced engineers, doctors, IAS officers? Yes but some madrasas have produced terrorists."

Madrassas should be converted to convent schools which offer an optional subject of Islamic education, he said.

"Madrasas should be affiliated to CBSE, ICSE, and allow non-Muslim students, and religious education should be made optional. I have written to the prime minister and Uttar Pradesh chief minister in this regard. It will make our country even stronger," he added.

Coming down heavily on Rizwi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Wasim Rizvi is the biggest joker, the most opportunistic person. He has sold his soul to RSS. I challenge this buffoon to show one Shia or Sunni or Madrasa where such teachings are imparted. If he has proof then he should go and show it to the Home Minister."

(With ANI inputs)