Shetkari Sanghatana expels Maha minister from party

Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), on Monday, finally took a call of expelling minister of state for agriculture Sadabhau Khot from the party.

SSS had set up an executive committee to carry out an inquiry into allegations from party workers against Khot.

Recently, the minister appeared before the committee after relations between Khot and other senior members, including Raju Shetti, went sour. The committee raised 26 questions and demanded answers from Khot.

Dashrath Sawant, who was leading the committee, announced the party’s decision of expelling Khot from SSS on Monday. “A case came to fore involving Khot’s name and it was maligning the party’s image. After inquiring about the issue from all the possible angles, a decision was taken to expel him from party,” Sawant said.

Party leaders had taken objection over Knot’s stand in recent agitations carried out by the party leaders for farmers. The leaders of the party, which has been fighting for farmers’ rights, felt that Knot was not loyal to the party’s ideology. Recently, when the party held a protest march from Pune to Mumbai demanding loan waiver, Khot distanced himself from the rally.