Sheikh Hasina admires India's development, determined to strengthen bond

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday appreciated India?s development in education and technology and showed her gratitude towards the nation for contributing immensely in the War of Liberation.

?India is our most important neighbor and one of our key development partner. India has made invaluable contributions in our war of liberation for which we are deeply grateful. This nation has attained commendable development in the areas of economy, education, science, technology and innovations in the recent years,? the Bangladesh Prime Minister said.

She further said that both the leaders have reiterated strong commitment to make the borders peaceful and free from criminal activities.

?We have also pledged zero tolerance against terrorism and violence. We want to extend our bilateral relations to a new height and have agreed that greater connectivity is vital for the development of both the regions,? she asserted.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister added that she would like to name one of the roads in New Delhi after Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding leader of Bangladesh.

?We are focusing on cross border electricity import from Nepal and Bhutan and issues of water resources management including sharing of water of common rivers,? she added.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister emphasized that the main aim of the two nations is to develop the living conditions of the people of South Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bangladesh Prime Minister earlier in the day led delegation level talks and signed 22 pacts in a wide range of bilateral relations.

