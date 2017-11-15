Sheena Bora murder: Strong reasons to believe Peter abducted my daughter, says Indrani Mukerjea

Indrani said that she fears that Sheena must have lost her life on account of greed, betrayal, jealousy, lust and ill-will of persons whom she dearly loved and trusted.

In a fresh twist to the Sheena Bora murder case, prime accused Indrani Mukerjea on Wednesday placed the blame for the 'disappearance' of her daughter Sheena squarely on her estranged husband Peter Mukerjea and her driver Shyamwar Rai, who is an accused-turned-approver in the case.

In the ongoing trial in the case, Rai,who is a prosecution witness, is being cross examined by Indrani’s lawyers. On Wednesday, Indrani pleaded the special CBI court to provide her with the call data records of Peter, in order to establish her claim.

Indrani claimed that she suspects that her estranged husband Peter and driver Rai must have entered into a conspiracy behind the sudden disappearance of her daughter Sheena. In her two-page application submitted before the special CBI court, Indrani pleaded the court to provide justice to her daughter.

Indrani said that she fears that Sheena must have lost her life on account of greed, betrayal, jealousy, lust and ill-will of persons whom she dearly loved and trusted, and so she wants the main accused to be punished.

The letter, which DNA has accessed, reads that she has strong reason to believe that Peter with the assistance of other persons, including Rai, may have conspired and abducted her daughter Sheena in 2012 and made her untraceable, and must have subsequently destroyed evidence.

“I also believe that Peter along with other persons may have manipulated circumstances to frame me and influence witnesses. Also, situations were created and information was provided to lead to my arrest on August 25, 2015 for a heinous crime that they may have committed, aided and abetted,” reads the letter.

Stressing on the need for Peter's call data records, Indrani added, “I am convinced that if we are able to obtain the CDR of Peter’s mobile phone, we will be in a better position to ascertain if Peter and other persons were involved in the disappearance of my daughter Sheena. Also, there would be more clarity on whether Peter and other persons had a role in framing me.”

When contacted, Peter's advocate Shrikant Shivade did not wish to speak on Indrani's allegations.

According to the prosecution, Rai, Indrani and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna plotted the murder and killed Sheena, Indrani's biological daughter. They also disposed off her body in Pen. However, Rai later decided to become an approver in the case and began giving statements against the accused. Meanwhile, Indrani’s estranged husband Peter was also arrested under the charges of conspiracy.