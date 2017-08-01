Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukherjea's former driver identifies her, 2 others as conspirators and killers

Indrani Mukherjea is the prime accused in the murder of her daughter

A former driver of Indrani Mukerjea today identified her and two other accused in the Sheena Bora murder case as conspirators and killers in a court here.

Shyamvar Rai, who is an 'approver' (a co-accused who turns prosecution witness in return for pardon) continued his deposition in the case for the second day today.

When Special Public Prosecutor Kavita Patil asked him to identify Indrani, her husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea, and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, Rai pointed to the dock where they were standing.

Indrani and Khanna are accused of strangling her daughter Sheena inside a car driven by Rai on April 25, 2012. Peter is accused of being party to the conspiracy.

Rai also told special judge J C Jagdale that a day after the murder, he went to work as usual and picked up Peter from the airport. Two days later, he drove Peter and Indrani to airport; and got a call from Indrani after some days where she told him she won't be coming back to Mumbai and he should look for another job.

"She also asked me to throw away the parcel (given to him earlier)," Rai said, adding that Indrani's secretary Kajal gave him three months' salary.

"When I checked the parcel I was terrified as it contained a country-made pistol and bullets. I tried to throw away the parcel twice (but could not do it)," Rai said.

In August 2015, three years later, he mustered courage and stepped out to dispose the pistol, but took to his heels on seeing a police van, he said.

"The police caught me and found the weapon," Rai said, adding that during the interrogation he told them about Sheena's killing.

He confessed about the crime before a magistrate later as he was "feeling remorse", Rai said. Confession before a magistrate can be used as evidence.

Defence lawyers today started his cross-examination, which is expected to go on for two-three days.

Meanwhile, Rai told prosecutor Patil that he feared threat to his life. When she informed the court, the judge directed that he be given protection inside the jail, and additional security when he is brought to the court.

The murder came to light in August 2015 after Rai spilled the beans and Mumbai police arrested Indrani, Khanna and Rai after recovering remains of Sheena's body from a jungle in Raigad district. Peter was arrested later.

According to the CBI, financial dispute was the reason for Indrani to hatch the conspiracy. Sheena was also in a relationship with Peter's son from earlier marriage, Rahul, which Indrani disapproved of.