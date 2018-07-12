Shared warm, good relations with PM Modi, says Hamid Ansari

Former vice president Hamid Ansari on Thursday said that he shared warm and cordial relations with Narendra Modi when he took over as the Prime Minister in 2014, adding that there was no conflict between them.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Ansari said, "I have been the vice president for 10 years. There were two governments. I shared good relations with both the governments, including Prime Minister Modi. When he was the Gujarat Chief Minister and took over as Prime Minister in 2014, relations didn't change at all. There is no conflict between us."

Talking about Prime Minister Modi's farewell speech at the Parliament last year before he demitted office, Ansari said the former was gracious enough to attend that session and spoke extremely good things on him.

"Farewell speeches are a traditional part in the Parliament. It is always held when any member or speaker is leaving. That day, the farewell speeches were held in the morning session. Prime Minister Modi spoke in his own way and appreciated me. He spoke on good things," he added.