Sharad Yadav is free to express his opinion, says Bihar CM

Retaliating to former Janata Dal-United (JD-U) chief and MP Sharad Yadav's comments made on Thursday, party president and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said Yadav is free to make his own decisions in New Delhi on Friday.

Kumar, who was in Delhi to attend the swearing in ceremony of Venkaiah Naidu as the Vice-President of India, said the decision to form a coalition government with the BJP was taken unanimously by the party ranks. "If he has any issue with the decision or is unhappy with it, he is free to express his opinion," he said while replying to a query on Sharad Yadav's recent statements against the JD-U-BJP rule in Bihar.

Earlier, before commencing his three-day direct dialogue with the people of Bihar on Thursday, Yadav had said that Kumar's alliance with the BJP was "a betrayal of the trust of 11 crore people of Bihar".

"There are two JD-Us… one sarkari and one of the people… I still stand with the Mahagathbandhan," he had said, although the Nitish-led JD-U faction had parted ways with RJD and Congress on July 26 and formed a new government with the saffron party a day later.

With the cracks within the party now coming to the fore, some decision is likely to be taken soon, as the JD-U has a national executive meeting scheduled in Patna on August 19.

While in Delhi, his first after the formation of the new government in Bihar, the Bihar CM also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss Bihar's developmental issues.