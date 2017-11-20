Sharad Yadav faction slams EC over JD(U)

If they could not give reasons, the EC should have frozen the symbol till it was in a position to pass a reasoned order after adjudication, says Javed Raja

Expressing annoyance over the Election Commission recognizing the claim of Nitish Kumar over the party and allotting it the party symbol, Sharad faction of JD(U) on Sunday trained guns on the poll watchdog, raising questions on the basis of the verdict.

Party general secretary Javed Raja from Sharad faction said that they were surprised to receive the above order as it was passed without reasons in support and the grounds for challenge are not yet available.

"If they could not give reasons, the Election Commission should have frozen the symbol till it was in a position to pass a reasoned order after adjudication," he said as his faction prepared to challenge the EC order in the court.

"We are the true JD (U) and as a responsible political party we do not wish to cast aspersions on the Election Commission, but are surprised at the manner and basis of the verdict. Such verdicts of the Commission only tend to bring down its prestige and esteem. We are sure that the Courts of law will vindicate our Position," he said.

While allotting the party symbol to Nitish camp, the EC has noted that Kumar's group demonstrated "overwhelming majority support".

Meanwhile K C Tyagi from Nitish Kumar faction dismissed claims made by the Sharad faction saying the EC decision has "exposed hollow claims" by the rival faction regarding any dispute in the party.