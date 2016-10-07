Sharad Pawar slams those seeking proofs of surgical strikes by Army

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday supported the Narendra Modi government over surgical strikes by Army in PoK, saying it was necessary to teach a lesson to terrorists and those exporting terror and similar action were taken during the UPA regime but the then government did not boast about them. The former Defence Minister also slammed those seeking evidence of the Army action, saying they were "foolish and most irresponsible".

"The government and Indian Army's decision (to carry out the cross-LoC surgical strikes) was absolutely right for teaching a lesson to the terrorists and those exporting terror," Pawar said during a meet-the-press programme. He, however, said it would not be in the national interest to discuss about the Army operation.

"No other government or country normally discusses such things on public platforms...No country is insane to talk publicly about the military operations," he said.

"It is foolish and most irresponsible on the part of those demanding evidence of surgical strikes by the Army...It will be unnecessarily discussing the operational details of Army in public domain," the NCP chief said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Sanjay Nirupam have sought proof in support of the claim that the Indian Army had conducted the strikes across the LoC in PoK targeting seven terror launch pads.

Earlier, while speaking at a party convention here, he said, "There were four surgical strikes (across the LoC) when we (UPA) were in power. However, we did not publicise it." Congratulating the Modi government over the surgical strikes, Pawar objected to the Army operation being made public. "Some things should not be made public," he said.

"Our government carried out surgical strikes in Myanmar, but our operation was limited and we never tried to capitalise on it," he said.

About PM telling his cabinet colleagues not to create hysteria over the strikes, Pawar said the BJP leaders should avoid making statements (over the Army operation). "There is no need to make such statements," Pawar said.