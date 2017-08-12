Amit Shah formally invites Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's JD(U) to join NDA

BJP president Amit Shah has invited Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar to join the ruling NDA, following the latter's alliance with the saffron party in the state to form a new government.

"I met JD(U) president Nitish Kumar at my residence yesterday. I invited JD(U) to join the NDA," Shah said in a tweet today.

The Bihar-based party is expected to endorse a proposal to join the NDA in its national executive meeting in Patna on August 19, after which it is likely to join the Narendra Modi cabinet.

Asked if the party would join the Modi cabinet, a JD(U) leader said such a decision would be "natural".

"When we are together in government in Bihar, it is only natural that our party joins the Union government," he said.

Kumar had resigned as Bihar chief minister on July 26 as the then deputy chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's son Tejaswi Yadav did not come clean on an FIR lodged by the CBI against him and some of his family members in a land-for- hotels case. He later joined hands with the BJP to form a government "in the interest of Bihar".