Kaifiyat Express derailment: Several trains cancelled or diverted, restoration work underway

In a second rail accident in UP in four days, nine coaches of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh injuring at least 74 people.

Several trains have been cancelled or diverted in the aftermath of the derailment of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express in UP's Auraiya district early on Wednesday, according to the North Central Railway (NCR).

All passengers were evacuated and the stranded passengers left the site by 8.50 am.

#UttarPradesh Restoration work underway at Kaifiyat express train derailment site pic.twitter.com/F4NT2iYVbx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 23, 2017

NCR spokesman Amit Malaviya said, "A medical relief train was rushed to the site of the mishap from Tundla, while a MEMU rake was sent from Shikohabad to evacuate the passengers onboard the Kaifiyat express".

"A number of trains have been cancelled following derailment of Kaifiyat Express. These include the Kanpur-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, the Lucknow-Agra Cantt intercity express, the Lucknow-New Delhi Gomti Express and all passenger trains running on the Kanpur-Tundla section", NCR Chief PRO G K Bansal said.

"New Delhi-bound Rajdhani trains originating from Howrah, Rajendra Nagar (Patna) and Bhubaneswar, besides the Garibrath from Ranchi, have been run via Lucknow-Moradabad", he added.

In addition, more than 40 trains scheduled to run through the Kanpur-Tundla route have been diverted, he said.