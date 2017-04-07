Several injured as clash breaks out between Sasikala, OPS camps in TN

Several people got injured after a clash broke out between the members of Sasikala and O. Pannerselvam factions of AIADMK last night in R K Nagar area, where by-polls are set to be held on April 9.

During the clash, E. Madhusudhanan's car, a member of Pannerselvam camp, was also damaged.

The AIADMK party, which is now divided into two groups, has been witnessing political turmoil after the demise of former chief minister J. Jayalalithaa.

Days back, both the factions also staked claim over the election symbol ?two leaves,? where Sasikala camp moved the Election Commission challenging the use of party symbol by Panneerselvam-led camp.

However, the Election Commission froze the election symbol and alloted two new symbols to both the factions.

"Neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the 'Two Leaves' symbol of the AIADMK," the Election Commission stated.

