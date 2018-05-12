Setting aside rivalry with Lalu, Nitish Kumar attends Tej Pratap-Aishwarya wedding in Patna

Setting aside political differences, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday attended the wedding of his rival Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap in Patna.

Tej Pratap, the elder son of RJD president Lalu Prasad, tied the knot with Aishwarya, daughter of party lawmaker Chandrika Prasad Rai.

The RJD chief had sent out invitations to political rivals as well as allies. On Friday, Prasad's eldest daughter and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti had said that the invitation had even been sent out to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi was also invited to the wedding.

"We would like them all to bless the young couple if their busy schedule permits them to do so," Bharti had said.

Over 20,000 people were expected to attend the grand wedding with over 100 cooks preparing the meal for the function. The menu includes gulab jamun, bundi malai, imarti, kadhai paneer, vegetable kofta, parwal, dum aloo, Kashmiri dal, vegetable biryani, meetha dahi vada, naan, missi roti, Punjabi kulcha, Punjabi chhole, pulao and the Bihari favourite litti chohkha.

RJD national general secretary and MLA Bhola Yadav had yesterday confirmed that Nitish would be attending the wedding.

Asked if Nitish Kumar had RSVPed, Yadav quipped "how can 'chacha' (uncle) skip the wedding of 'bhatija' (nephew)?".

Despite their fierce political rivalry spanning over decades, Nitish and Lalu have remained friends since the 1970s. The two started their political carrier as student leaders and were active participants in the movement launched by Jayaprakash Narayan.

The two ended their rivalry in 2015 and joined hands to contest Bihar Assembly elections together against the BJP. Along with the Congress, the two leaders led the 'grand alliance' to a comfortable majority and Nitish became the Chief Minister. Lalu’s both sons became ministers in his cabinet with younger Tejashwi becoming Deputy Chief Minister.

The friendship ended last year when Nitish snapped the alliance citing corruption cases against Lalu and his family.

Lalu has been convicted in three cases of the multi-crore fodder scam and is serving a jail sentence in the Birsa Munda jail in Ranchi since December 23. He was granted a three-day parole to attend his elder son's wedding in Patna. The Jharkhand High Court later granted him a six-week provisional bail.

Lalu's release intensified the celebratory mood at the houses of former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, the groom's mother, and MLA Chandrika Rai, the bride's father.