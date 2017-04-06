Setback to Kejriwal as Shunglu Committee highlights 'gross use of power' by AAP govt.

In what may land Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the soup, Shunglu Committee, formed by former Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung, has highlighted the ?

In what may land Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the soup, Shunglu Committee, formed by former Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung, has highlighted the ?gross use of power? by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the appointment process.

The three-member committee, in over 100-page report, questioned the appointment of Health Minister Satyendra Jain's daughter Soumya Jain as an adviser to Mission Director, Delhi State Health Mission.

Soumya is an architect by profession and her expertise in Mohalla clinics was touted. The file contained no evidence of who approved her appointment. The AAP government paid her a salary of Rs 1.15 lakh from the period April 18 to July 14, 2016, when Soumya resigned from the post.

The appointment of Nikunj Agarwal, a relative of Kejriwal, as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the health minister has also been questioned by the committee.

The committee has raised objection on the appointment of several personal staff of ministers including Roshan Shankar as advisor to the minister of tourism, appointment of Abhinav Rai to the minister of transport, appointment of Rahul Bhasin in CM office, appointment of Gopal Mohan, a close associate of Arvind Kejriwal.

Shunglu Committee has also raised questions on the appointment made under co-terminus basis, appointments of consultants and contractual appointments without following procedures.

The appointment of Parija P as a full-term member of administration in Delhi's municipal taxation tribunal was also pointed out by the committee.

It must be noted that Parija had no administrative experience and was unqualified for the post which required at least a secretary-level officer of Delhi to fill it.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)