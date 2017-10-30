Separatists warn of unrest if Art 35 A tinkered with

The threat comes at a time when the Supreme Court is set to resume hearings on Article 35 A

Separatists are bracing up for a major showdown against the Mehbooba Mufti-led Jammu and Kashmir government over the State Subject Law under Article 35 A of the Indian Constitution.

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), an amalgam of Hurriyat hawk Syed Ali Geelani, Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik, who spearheaded last year's unrest, has asked people to remain ready for another round of agitation if the State Subject Law is tinkered with.

The threat comes at a time when the Supreme Court is set to resume hearings on Article 35 A. Under the article, Indian citizens other than the state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir, cannot acquire immovable property or gain voting rights in the state. Charu Wali Khanna, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir settled outside the state challenged the legality of the article in the Supreme Court on grounds that the law disenfranchises and takes away her succession rights.

"People should be ready to launch a mass agitation if the Supreme Court verdict goes against the interests and aspiration of the people of the state. People should be ready to protest against any amendment or change in the State Subject laws," said the three leaders of the JRL in a joint statement.

JRL said the conspiracy has been hatched to change the demography of the Muslim majority state and if the law is revoked or amended, people from other states will purchase land in J&K and a Palestine-like situation will arise.