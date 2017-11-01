Separatists say no to talks with Centre's interlocutor

Dineshwar Sharma’s assertion on ‘restoring peace’ rather than addressing the dispute, limits the scope of any engagement with him, and makes it an exercise in futility: JRL statement

Centre's Kashmir outreach initiative suffered a major setback on Tuesday when Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) of separatists formally ruled out talks with NDA government's new interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma terming it 'exercise in futility'.

"Sharma's assertion that he is coming to the Valley with a directive from Government of India to 'restore peace' rather than addressing the dispute or its resolution in keeping with the overwhelming majority sentiment of people of Jammu and Kashmir, limits the scope of any engagement with him, and makes it an exercise in futility," the JRL stated.

JRL is an amalgam of Hurriyat hawk Syed Ali Geelani, Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik, who spearheaded last year's unrest.

The decision to reject the dialogue came after the trio held a meeting at the Geelani's residence on Tuesday to look into the pros and cons of Centre's new initiative.

"While in principle, pro-freedom leadership has always advocated and supported sincere and productive dialogue as means of conflict resolution over Jammu and Kashmir, what it inherently entails from all participants to dialogue is the basic acknowledgment that there is a dispute that needs to be resolved. But the government of India continuously refuses to accept this basic premise and the reality on the ground," said the JRL.

The trio also said that the appointment of Sharma, a former Intelligence Bureau chief, is nothing more than a tactic to buy time in the face of international pressure and regional compulsions and the state's failure.