Separatists in Jammu and Kashmir call for poll boycott

The recently-called Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir are already in jeopardy as the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL)of separatists have called for a boycott and asked people to stay away from the democratic process.After a gap of two years, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday announced the decision to hold Panchayat elections from February 15 in the strife- torn state.

"Indian rulers and their Kashmiri stooges, who on a daily basis trample upon democracy and humanity have been using this election drama to negate the Kashmiri demand for self-determination and freedom. As a living nation, it is our responsibility to safeguard sacrifices rendered by our martyrs," said the JRL.

The JRL is an amalgam of Hurriyat hawk Syed Ali Geelani, Moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik, who spearheaded last year's unrest in Kashmir valley that left 100 people dead.

"By exemplary boycott, Kashmiris will deliver a message to India and to the international community that they want freedom and that they will accept nothing less," said the separatist trio.

Invoking executed JKLF leader Maqbool Butt and parliament attack convicted Afzal Guru, the JRL said India stages the election drama to hoodwink international community. "Pro-India parties and their leaders try to lure people and after the drama, declare this vote as a vote for India," they added.