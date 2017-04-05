Self-help groups can sell products on board trains: Railway Minister, Suresh Prabhu

The government is open to the idea of self-help groups linking with e-catering service of the Indian Railways to sell their products to passengers on board trains.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said during Question Hour that a pilot scheme in this regard has already been launched under which such groups are selling their products to the passengers on trains. The minister said the quality of food is paramount to be accepted for sale by the e-catering service. He also defended the move to appoint 'halt contractors' at small, "halt stations" to sell tickets on commission basis.

Prabhu said bigger infrastructure and permanent employees at such stations are not financially viable for the organisation. As a rule, these contractors should be local residents who are available to sell tickets at the time of arrival or departure of trains which stop at such stations.