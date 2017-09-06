SEE PICS: Chennai cops evict students protesting NEET girl Anitha's suicide at Jayalalithaa's memorial

According to ANI, the students were holding a peaceful protest

The Chennai police on Wednesday evicted a group of students who were protesting the death of Anitha, the girl who ended her life following the SC verdict that Tamil Nadu would not be exempted from NEET.

As per reports in ANI, the students were ‘forcibly’ taken out of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Marina Beach, while they ‘were staging a peaceful protest.’

Students sitting at Jayalalithaa's memorial in Chennai forcefully being evicted by police;they were sitting in protest over death of #Anitha pic.twitter.com/GxweLt0Hfr — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2017

The of a daily wage earner, Anitha dreamed of becoming a doctor, but was reportedly upset after the Supreme Court's verdict. She was found hanging at her house in a village in Ariyalur district last Friday.

The state government had announced relief of Rs 7 lakh to her family, besides offering a government job to her kin on compassionate grounds.

Political parties and other outfits in Tamil Nadu are opposed to NEET, saying it will affect rural students.