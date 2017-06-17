Security forces doing a great job in Kashmir: Army chief

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today said security forces were doing a great job in bringing the Kashmir situation under control.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir situation should not be looked from the perspective of what was being projected and that the security forces were taking necessary action in the Valley.

General Rawat was in the city as the chief guest at the combined graduation parade, marking the completion of the pre-commissioning training of Indian Air Force flight cadets at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal.

"You should not look at the Jammu and Kashmir situation from the perspective of what is being projected. Let me tell you the security forces and all other agencies are doing a great job to bring the situation under control," he told reporters on the sidelines of the programme when asked about the prevailing unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Some parts of South Kashmir are indeed troublesome, but necessary actions are being taken to ensure that the situation there is fully brought under control. Therefore, I think there should not be any cause for worry for anyone," he said.

Asked if the situation is deteriorating in the Valley with each passing day, Rawat said, "..well, not really. We are there to make sure the situation is brought under control.

Therefore, I think at the present juncture we have to continue with the task in the manner in which we are carrying on." "The Indian armed forces belong to the people. We are the people's armed forces. Therefore, the Army is for the people.

We have been called upon to do a particular task by the Government of India. Because they do feel that there is a requirement for the Army to be there. Therefore, we are there," he said.

The Army chief conferred the 'President's Commission' to 120 graduating trainees of various branches including 25 women trainees.

