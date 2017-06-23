Second cargo flight from Afghanistan to arrive Delhi tomorrow

The second cargo flight carrying 40 tonnes of fruits, vegetables and medicinal plants is scheduled to arrive here from Kandahar tomorrow.

An aircraft with 60 tonnes food items had landed here on June 19, marking the opening of the first air cargo corridor between Afghanistan and India.

Similarly, a cargo flight from Delhi to Kabul transported 100 tonnes of goods, mainly pharmaceuticals and medical equipment.

The Afghanistan-India Air Freight Corridor was inaugurated by Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on June 19 in Kabul.

"The second air cargo flight carrying 10 MTs of fresh fruits and 30 MTs of vegetable and medicinal plants from Kandahar is scheduled to land in Delhi tomorrow," the Afghan Embassy said in a release.

The inaugural flight was received at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar.

The idea of creating air freight corridor was first put forward by President Ghani during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year.

