SDMC asks petrol pumps to construct toilets on premises within

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has asked petrol pumps under its jurisdiction to make sure they have functional toilets on their premises within two weeks.

Aiming to improve its Swachhata Sarvekshan ranking, the corporation has accelerated its efforts towards upgrading civic facilities.

SDMC Commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel has instructed officials concerned to take necessary steps in this direction.

There are more than 150 petrol pumps under the SDMC.

The civic body said petrol pumps would be issued municipal licences only if they have functional toilets on their premises.

The licensees will be bound to implement it, said a senior municipal corporation officer.

Once implemented, the number of public toilets will go up from 904 to more than 1,054 under the SDMC. There are 551 public toilets and another 353 community toilets providing free usage facility to the general public, the officer said.

"Petrol pumps lacking this infrastructure are being asked to construct toilets on their complex within two weeks and make the same functional by July 15," he said.

A nodal officer will be nominated by the corporation for keeping a watch on the deadline to be met by the petrol pumps.

Recently, the civic body facilitated free usage of toilets in hotels and restaurants under its jurisdiction for women and children.

South Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, "The SDMC will not hesitate in taking action against the defaulting petrol pump owners."

