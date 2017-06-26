Scuffle at pub in CP over clicking photos of woman

Two groups got into a scuffle at a pub in Connaught Place after members of one party accused the other of clicking pictures of a woman with them.

Four people were detained as a preventive measure but later let off even as normal case was registered.

The incident happened yesterday as six members of one group and 22 people of the other entered into a heated argument.

One of them claimed that a member of the other group was taking pictures of his wife without permission, police said.

The groups got into a scuffle and even after they left from there, their argument continued.

One of them later informed the police and all of them were taken to Connaught Place police station. But no case was registered as no formal complaint was made by any of them.

