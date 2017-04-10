SC to hear Union Minister's plea against Parsvnath developers

The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the plea filed by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore against Parasvnath developers in connection with the builders apathetic attitude for not providing the basic amenities while providing him the flat.

Rathore, in his plea, claimed that the real estate company had failed to give flats to him with the requisite basic amenities.

The apex court, earlier on December 15 had asked Rathore and Parsvnath developers to sit together and amicably settle the dispute.

Rathore had booked a flat in Parsvnath Exotica project in Sector 53 of Gurugram in 2006, for which he paid around Rs. 75 lakh.

The developer had promised to hand over the flat by October 2009, which he failed to, after which Rathore was forced to take a legal action.

However, on apex court's directions, the developer handed over the possession, but Rathore complained to the apex court that the flat basic facilities.

Rathore's advocate alleged that occupancy certificate and fire safety clearance was not given by the developer.

The developer, however, assured the court that it was taking necessary steps to remove the loopholes.

