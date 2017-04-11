SC to hear plea seeking to stop providing govt. accommodation to former UP CMs

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear the plea filed by NGO- Lok Prahari, seeking a direction to stop the practice of giving bungalows to former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in August 2016, the top court quashed rules framed by the Uttar Pradesh government in 1997 that entitled former Chief Ministers to occupy Type VI government bungalows for their lifetime.

According to which six former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and two sitting Governors, had to vacate their government bungalows in Lucknow within two months.

A bench headed by Justice Anil R Dave directed the former CMs to hand over possession of the bungalows occupied by them with appropriate rent.

A former IAS officer and general secretary of the Lok Prahari NGO had said a Chief Minister could retain government accommodation only up to a fortnight after demitting office.

