SC to hear plea seeking to stop illegal mining in Odisha

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear the Odisha mining case, in which the petitioner, NGO, Common Cause had knocked the doors of the apex court seeking its intervention for stopping illegal mining in the state.

Earlier in September 21 last year, the apex court issued notice to the Centre and Odisha Government demanding a detailed reply of the iron ore sharing contract between Sarda Mines and Jindal Steel and power Limited (JSPL) within two months.

A division bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Dipak Misra and also comprising Justice C. Nagappan, sought the reply from both the Centre and Odisha Government.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)