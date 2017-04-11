SC to hear plea against foreign websites on sex determination tests

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in 2008 by one, Sabu Mathew George, complaining that a number of foreign websites are soliciting couples to undergo sex determination tests which is banned under the Indian laws.

The apex court in its last hearing had directed the Central Government to set up a nodal agency within a week to keep watch on these internet giants and take appropriate steps for removing offensive advertisements.

According to the petitioner, these advertisements violate Section 22 of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Regulation and Prevention of Misuse Act), 1994 (?PCPNDT Act?) and consequently, must be taken down.

Appearing for the Central Government, the Solicitor General informed the Court that as per its directions, a Nodal Agency has now been constituted.

An affidavit filed by the Centre provided details regarding the agency, including contact details, which would allow individuals to bring offending content to its notice.

The court was informed that Agency would be functional within a week.

The court had earlier directed every search engine to form an in-house expert committee that will, based ?on its own understanding? delete content that is violative of Section 22 of the PCPNDT Act.

