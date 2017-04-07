SC to hear environmentalist M.C. Mehta's plea in air pollution matter

The Supreme Court will today hear the plea filed by the noted environmentalist, M. C. Mehta, in the air pollution matter.

The apex court, earlier on January 17, warned that the problem of air pollution was very serious and it is important to find a solution for the same, on an urgent basis.

The observation was made by the court after amicus curiae and senior advocate Harish Salve said there was a need to ensure 100 percent compliance of Pollution Under Certificate (PUC) and linking them with the insurance of vehicles.

The bench of judges questioned Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, who was appearing for the Centre, to specify the number of PUC centres in Delhi.

Following which, Kumar said that there were 962 such centres in Delhi and each of them inspects around 5,000 vehicles every three months.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)