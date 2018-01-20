SC terms Raj love-jihad lynching video 'horrendous'

The Supreme Court on Friday termed the video of a Muslim man being hacked and burnt alive as "horrendous". A Muslim labourer hailing from West Bengal was killed on video in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on December 6 last year.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud were inclined to issue notice on the plea filed by the slain labourer's wife Gulbahar Bibi and issue appropriate directions. Bibi, wife of 50-year-old deceased Mohammed Bhatta Sheikh, sought a Special Investigations Unit (SIT) probe in the murder.

However, the bench did not give any directions to that effect on Friday, observing that the petition was poorly drafted and directed senior advocate Indira Jaising to file a better plea. It has now fixed the matter for January 29.

Jaising, meanwhile, sought to restrict the circulation of the video noting that it has already been seen by millions of people. She pointed out that the fundamental rights of the victim and his kin should be enforced, suggesting that an "unruly crowd has been attempting to stall the judicial process to favour the accused." This, Jaising said, denied access to justice to the victims.

The minor nephew of the accused had recorded the video of the brutal murder in which Shambhulal Regar, the accused, was seen ranting anti-communal statements, saying he did it to stop love-jihad. Regar is currently in judicial custody.