SC refuses to stay counseling for IIT Madras admissions

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay counseling for admission to Indian Information Technology (IIT), Madras that is beginning from today.

The apex court?s observation came during a hearing of a plea that challenged the Madras IIT's decision to grant grace marks to all students for misprinted questions in the joint entrance examination.

The court has sought a detailed reply from the Union of India and IIT Madras as to why seven additional grace marks were awarded even to those aspirants who did not attempt the questions.

The apex court has fixed the date for further hearing to July 7.

