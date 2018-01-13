Trending#

SC judges against CJI: President Kovind should intervene if judges can't resolve issue, says Stalin 

PTI

             

       
  Saturday 13 January 2018 17:13 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
President Ram Nath Kovind should intervene in the issue involving judges of the Supreme Court in case they themselves could not resolve it, DMK working president M K Stalin said today.

 
"In case, if a stage comes wherein judges could not resolve the issue, President Kovind should intervene and resolve it," he told reporters here. Judges of the top court should hold dialogue and make efforts to resolve the issue to safeguard democracy, he said in response to a question on the issue.

 
Four senior judges of the apex court yesterday virtually revolted against the Chief Justice, raising questions on "selective" case allocation and certain judicial orders. "Supreme Court is on a very high pedestal of guarding democracy for people from Kanyakumari to Kashmir," he said, adding, issues in such an institution involving judges should be addressed immediately

 
 

    
   
