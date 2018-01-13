SC judges against CJI | Bar Council of India forms delegation to break ice, urges parties against politicising issue

Bar Council of India on Saturday decided to form a 7 member delegation to meet the dissenting judges of Supreme Court. Their decision came after a meeting on the wake of unprecendented press conference by 4 senior Supreme Court judges on Friday, where they questioned the conduct of the CJI and claimed that their efforts in convincing the latter to take steps to protect the institution have gone in vain.

This lead to legal fraternity getting sharply divided over whether it was proper for four senior SC judges to go public with their grievances. While the government has so far indicated that it would like the judiciary to sort out the matter internally, AG has expressed hope that all the judges would soon be able to bury their hatchet.

Bar Council of India has taken the lead to ensure that much needed reconciliation takes place soon. On Saturday, after the press conference, BCI Chairman addressed the press.

He said, " We have unanimously decided to form a 7-member delegation of the Council who will meet Hon. judges of the Supreme Court. We want that the matter be solved at the earliest. As far as MOP is concerned, it must be finalised at the earliest in a proper manner. We will write a letter to the govt for the same but is not that big a matter to be brought in public"

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday termed the press conference of the four Supreme Court judges as "ill planned" and added that the allegations made by them were not substantial.

"If they had to come for a press conference, then they should have said something substantial. Just creating doubts in the minds of people will not serve the interest of the judiciary. I think this was not properly planned," SCBA president Vikas Singh told ANI.

He further opined, "If at all they had anything substantial to say, they should have thought it over first rather than just suggesting something and leaving it to the minds of the people to keep guessing. All of the wild guesses will go all over the country and all kinds of things will be said about the Supreme Court."

With agency inputs