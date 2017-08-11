SC allows woman to abort foetus with heart defect

It is also reported that despite the surgeries, such children remain physically incapacitated

The Supreme Court allowed a Pune-based pregnant woman to terminate her pregnancy after a medical board suggested that the 24-week-old foetus had a heart defect and may not live to be an adult.

According to the medical board that examined 24-year-old Tapasya Pisal, "surgeries that will be necessary on the foetus have high morbidity and mortality." It is also reported that despite the surgeries, such children remain physically incapacitated.

In allowing the woman to terminate her pregnancy, a bench comprising Justice SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao gave precedence to a mother's choice. "In these cases, we have to look at the choice of the mother and preserve her right to life first."

"In these circumstances, it is difficult for us to refuse the permission to the petitioner to undergo medical termination of pregnancy. It is certain that the foetus, if allowed to be born, would have a limited life span with serious handicaps that cannot be avoided."

The bench also reiterated CJI JS Khehar's opinion that a state-level mechanism should be in place to help expedite such cases.