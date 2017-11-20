SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad for daughter's admission

In a relief to P Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram Supreme Court on Monday allowed him to travel to UK from December 1 to 10.

Karti is currently facing CBI probe in the case of FIPB clearance to INX media. According to reports, Karti wants to travel to UK to admit his daughter in Cambridge university. However, SC has imposed certain conditions on Karti's travel.

If Karti Chidambaram is allowed to travel abroad, we fear he may not return, the Central Bureau of Investigation told the Supreme court last week. Sharing their apprehension, the CBI, through its counsel additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta, opposed Chidambaram's appeal to travel to Cambridge to attend a lecture and a meeting.

Mehta's submission cane after the bench, led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, perused a report by the agency, highlighting material found during the investigation. "The incident in June-July coupled with the vehemence with which he insists on going again inspires no confidence," Mehta told a bench that also consisted Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud.