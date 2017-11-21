SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad

SC directed Karti to file an undertaking within 3 days indicating his flight details and stating he will be back by Dec 10, 2017

On Monday, the Supreme Court finally allowed Karti Chidambaram, son of former union finance minister P Chidambaram, to travel to the United Kingdom from December 1 for 10 days, months after the CBI issued a Lookout Circular restricting his overseas travel.

“(Karti is) permitted to go to United Kingdom for the purpose of admitting his daughter in the aforesaid college during 01st December 2017 to 10th December 2017 and he shall file an affidavit with regard to grant or non-grant of admission after his return before this Court,”the bench, led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, said.

However, the top court has imposed certain conditions on Karti for this liberty.

Karti is required to file an undertaking within three days indicating his flight details and that he will come back by December 10, 2017. “Needless to say, if the undertaking is not complied with, the 1st respondent (Karti) shall face such consequences as may be deemed fit and proper,” the order read.

Karti needed the court’s permission to travel abroad since the probe agency had issued a notice against him earlier in June. He has been accused in a case pertaining to alleged kickbacks paid by INX Media for obtaining clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) during P Chidambaram’s reign as finance minister.

Karti then challenged the validity of the circular, maintaining that he was cooperating with the CBI and was at their disposal.

However, when Karti filed an application seeking permission to travel abroad, the CBI objected and submitted that if Karti was allowed to travel abroad, he may not return.

CONDITIONS APPLY