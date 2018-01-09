Saudi approves revival of sea route to Mecca

The Union Affairs Ministry is close to coming good on its proposed resumption of a sea route to Mecca. Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that Saudi Arabia had given a green signal for India's decision to revive the option of sending Haj pilgrims through the sea route.

The practice of ferrying Haj pilgrims between Mumbai and Jeddah by waterways was stopped in 1995. Naqvi said officials from both the countries would work out the modalities and technicalities in the matter. The resumption of the sea route would bring down the cost of Haj pilgrimage drastically and would go a long way in making it affordable for the poor.

A decision in this regard was taken on Sunday during the signing of the bilateral annual Haj 2018 agreement between India and Saudi Arabia. While India was represented by minister Naqvi, Haj and Umrah Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Mohammad Saleh bin Taher Benten singed the agreement from the other side.

"Sending pilgrims via ships will help cut down travel expenses significantly. It will be a revolutionary, pro-poor, pilgrim-friendly decision. Another advantage with ships available these days is that they are modern and well-equipped to ferry 4,000 to 5,000 persons at a time. They can cover the 2,300-odd nautical miles one-side distance between Mumbai and Jeddah within just 3-4 days. Earlier, the old ships used to take 12 to 15 days to cover this distance," Naqvi said.

The ministry had earlier held deliberations with Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Haj pilgrimage is significant than ever before as India has allowed Indian women above 45 years of age to go on Haj without "Mehram" or a male companion. Naqvi said that for the first time Muslim women from India will go to Haj without "Mehram". "Separate accommodation and transport has been arranged for these women Haj pilgrims in Saudi Arabia and women "Haj Assistant" will be deployed to help them."

Naqvi said that India and Saudi Arabia shared the ideals of global peace, progress and prosperity. "The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Saudi Arabia in April 2016 added new dimensions to the vibrant relationship shared by the two countries. Haj pilgrimage is one of the strongest pillars of India-Saudi Arabia ties," he said.

